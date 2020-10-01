Victoria G. Nyberg

Victoria (Vickie) passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday Sept. 18. She was 93 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Nyberg Senior; her two daughters, Marian and Francine Harrison; stepchildren, Robert and David Nyberg, Michael Vaticano, Debbie Whitehurst, Sharon Johnson; her sisters, Martha Lemos, Rosie Lopez, Berta Boccio; brothers, Sedro and Eddie Domingo; as well as many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Predeceased in death by her mother and father, Marion and Francis Domingo; her brother, Marion Domingo; and son, George R. Ball.
Victoria (Vickie) was a butcher for most of her life starting at age 17 at Center O Mart in Oakley. She retired at age 55 from United Consumers Market in Pittsburg, California. She was the only female butcher in all of East County in her day. Although an extremely hard profession, Vickie really enjoyed what she did; many of her customers would come from all over just to buy meat from her, say hello and to catch up.
She spent most of her life in Antioch but lived in Clearlake for 28 years where she enjoyed her retirement with her husband. She was very active in the Sons of Italy lodge and enjoyed working at the local school in the kitchen. She moved back to Antioch in 2009.
She was so full of life, always giving and caring. She was a wonderful mother not just to her own children but to so many other children as well. And when an opportunity knocked on her door to watch over two baby girls, she was so happy and became a special Nana to Jennifer and Erica Villarreal. She had a special essence about her; she had an internal love that would radiant outwards to all that knew and loved her. Her smile would light up a room; her personality and calm nature would always make you feel at ease, and the sound of her voice was home. She was a special gift to all of us. We feel so blessed to have had her for so many wonderful years.
The family would like to give a special thanks and gratitude to John, Victoria and Anthony Rich for all your loving care through these last three years.
Requested by the family, there will be no service.
