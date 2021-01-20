Virginia Lea Hagar

Virginia passed away peacefully at her home in Brentwood. She was born to Mildred V. Combs Moorman and Carl C. Moorman in New Market, Iowa. Her parents divorced when she was about 3 years old. Her mother remarried Ralph Benard –wonderful step-father and the best grandfather and great-grandfather ever. As a family, they moved to Berkeley, California, in 1941. She graduated from Fremont High School, Class of 1951, Oakland, CA. She married Byron Hagar, Nov. 1, 1952. She worked from 1971-1991 for Antioch Ledger as a rural paper route carrier. She was in bowling leagues in high school through her early 30s then she learned about Bocce Ball in her later years. She was team captain for the Five Star Plumbing Team from 2005 to 2018.
She and Byron were longtime members of Golden Hills Community Church.
She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in 1953 at a small church in Antioch, CA.
She started quilting in about 1990 and was a longtime member of Delta Quilters Guild of Brentwood. She will be missed by her quilting family and good friend, Julie Bretz.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Houf (Bill); son, Gil and daughter in-law, Debbie; two grandsons, Matthew (Megan) and Kristopher; and one great-grandson, Mason James. She leaves behind a half-brother, one nephew and two nieces and many cousins across the USA.
Services are planned for Jan. 25 for family only at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Virginia’s name to Veterans charity of choice, Suncrest Hospice East Bay or Golden Hills Community Church Brentwood or Antioch campus.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.