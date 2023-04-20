Von (Umbert Carl) von Hofen passed unexpectedly March 22 at his home in Discovery Bay. Born on May 29, 1934, Von lived his entire life in the San Francisco Bay area, raising a family and building homes for them in Pacifica and Woodside.
From a very young age, Von worked and excelled in residential and commercial construction, and was a well-known and highly regarded figure in the industry during the home construction booms of the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.
In 1974, Von became a general contractor, specializing in high-end custom construction and restoration. His innovation and fine craftsmanship were recognized by the City of Belmont, and his work directly influenced the creation of the downtown development plan.
He was always willing to share his knowledge, skills, and abilities with his children as well as their friends through his involvement in Scouting. He was always generous with his time and enjoyed helping family and friends with everything from small projects to major remodels.
When not on a job site, Von loved boating, camping, fishing, and snow skiing with family and friends. He was an avid water skier, so summer family vacations meant lots of kids and dogs in a boat, racing around the Delta waterways and Northern California lakes. He could be found launching his boat at Orwoods and Bethel Island from 1952 to the present day.
In 1970, Von’s love of boating led to the breaking of a gender barrier when he became a Mariner Girl Scout leader in Redwood City. His involvement with his children in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts spanned more than a decade, and he took on renovation projects at Girl Scout camps in Sonora and Woodside.
Von married Sally in 1954. They had four children and were together 20 years. In 1983, Von married Kathy, and they were together until she passed away in 2016.
Von retired and moved to Brentwood in 2012 to be closer to family. Once in Brentwood, he quickly made friends with his witty comments, humorous tales and outgoing personality. His family called him the “Brentwood Social Director” and marveled at all his activities. They knew they had to “reserve him” well in advance to get a place on his social calendar. Von could be found every weekend exploring a new winery or on a Brentwood dance floor. He always knew where the best live music was.
Von truly lived every day to its fullest, and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Von is survived by his four children, Patti (Lloyd), Debbi (Jaime), Chuck (Sally), Sandi (Clay), stepdaughter Jill (Tony), 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, as well as his siblings Roger and Adrianne.
A celebration of life will be held April 28 in Brentwood.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!