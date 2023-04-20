Von (Umbert Carl) von Hofen

Von (Umbert Carl) von Hofen passed unexpectedly March 22 at his home in Discovery Bay. Born on May 29, 1934, Von lived his entire life in the San Francisco Bay area, raising a family and building homes for them in Pacifica and Woodside.

From a very young age, Von worked and excelled in residential and commercial construction, and was a well-known and highly regarded figure in the industry during the home construction booms of the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.

In 1974, Von became a general contractor, specializing in high-end custom construction and restoration. His innovation and fine craftsmanship were recognized by the City of Belmont, and his work directly influenced the creation of the downtown development plan.

