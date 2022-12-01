Walter Dean “Butch” Fletcher

Graduated from Mt. Diablo High school in Concord and married his high school sweetheart, Betsy Ohran in 1960, had two daughters. Served in the Army/Army National Guard for many years and qualified as a sharpshooter.
Loved auto racing, especially dirt track. He drove stock cars, midgets, sprints; raced at the Pacheco, Vallejo, and Antioch speedways. Worked as an official in the pits when it was a NASCAR track, and helped on the pit crew for my sister.
Went to the Antioch Speedway every Saturday night. In recent years. He would bring his mobility scooter with help from his friend John. They arrived early, sat in their chairs and greeted the drivers as they arrived.
Started working by age of 10, continued working as long as he could; worked hard all day, came home, ate dinner, then went back to another job. He worked most of his life as a groundskeeper for school districts, retiring from the San Ramon Valley District.
He was very appreciated, and was always requested to maintain the sports fields; he took great pride in the work he did!
He loved going for car rides. Whether to Fresno to Bob’s Big Boy, or hours to a park just to have a picnic. We went to Santa Cruz and Sea Cliff beach, camping at California Big trees. He would name all the squirrel’s starting with the letter H. We went to Disneyland, and rode all the fast rides; he was a big kid at heart.
Loved to swim in our doughboy pool with us after work.
He loved to fish! Knightsen, Contra Loma, the Delta, San Pablo, you name it. He loved to watch the Grand Ole Opry, Hee Haw and listen to all the old country stars.
Was the most mild-mannered, kindest person I ever met. He had the greatest, corniest sense of humor. We would tell him we loved him, he would say “me, too”. He knew that we knew what he meant. He had a hard life but never complained. Loved to dance; we drove from Concord to Straw Hat pizza in Antioch to listen to the Sundowners play and he and my mom would dance. My sister and I were very fortunate we were able to dance with him at our weddings.
Butch is survived by his loving wife Betsy of 62 years, his daughter Kathy and husband Dave (Olund) whom he thought of as a son, his grandson Jeffery Skaggs, Jr. and wife Mallory, granddaughter Melissa, his great grandsons Will, Gage and Codie (whom he helped raise from an infant).
Also survived by his sisters Joyce Ferguson, Ann Ziegler (Mike), Mary Vandergroen; many nieces, nephews. He was always appreciative of the help from his nephew Fred whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara (Skaggs) who passed away in December, 2021, his parents Tom and Bessie (Patterson), his brothers - Edward ‘Jiggs’, Raymond and Donald; his sisters Dorothy (Thompson), Betty (Sudduth), and Wanda.
There will be a very simple celebration of life on Dec. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Brentwood.
There will be a very simple celebration of life on Dec. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Brentwood.
