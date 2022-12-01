Walter Dean “Butch” Fletcher

Graduated from Mt. Diablo High school in Concord and married his high school sweetheart, Betsy Ohran in 1960, had two daughters. Served in the Army/Army National Guard for many years and qualified as a sharpshooter.

Loved auto racing, especially dirt track. He drove stock cars, midgets, sprints; raced at the Pacheco, Vallejo, and Antioch speedways. Worked as an official in the pits when it was a NASCAR track, and helped on the pit crew for my sister.

Went to the Antioch Speedway every Saturday night. In recent years. He would bring his mobility scooter with help from his friend John. They arrived early, sat in their chairs and greeted the drivers as they arrived.

