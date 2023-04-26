Wanda J Ferrell

Wanda Ferrell, aged 84, passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek, CA on April 24th, 2023. She currently was residing in Summerset III Senior Community in Brentwood, CA for many years. She made many friends here and this made for a wonderful sunset to her life. Early on she was living in Amarillo when she met the love of her life Airman 1st Class Raymond Ferrell. They were married for 67 years before Raymond passed away in 2007. They moved and settled in Concord CA early in their marriage where they then raised three rambunctious boys. Roger, Kenneth and Douglas. They were active in their church, Church of Christ Martinez, for many years. They had many, many loving and caring friends here. Wanda is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Ferrell, her son Douglas Ferrell and sister Patricia Holliman. She is survived by her sons Roger Ferrell and wife Marcie and Kenneth Ferrell. She had four grandchildren; James Ferrell and wife Melodie, Raymond Ferrell, Katie Combs and husband Rick and Jessie Ferrell. She had five great grandchildren Jamie Ferrell, Zoe Ferrell, Lucas, Riley Ferrell and last but not least Roger Ferrell. We wish for Wanda, our wife, sister, mom, grandmother and friend a loving and peaceful afterlife. There will be a graveside service on Friday April 28th, 2023 at 1:00 PM, Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549, (925) 935-3311
