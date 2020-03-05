Wayne Alan Arkwright passed away in his home on Feb. 19, 2020, after a three-month battle with cancer.
He was 60 years old. He was born and raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, and moved to California when he 24 years old. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Safeway at the distribution center as a warehouseman, where he worked for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Arkwright; his stepson, David McGuinness; his cousin, Rick Ketler; his two sisters, Elizabeth Brydon and Diane Arkwright; his nieces, Lori Osborne Pierce and Kimberley Osborne Quick; his great-niece, Samantha Landman; and his great-nephew, Nolan Landman.
Wayne loved cooking and barbequing and getting together with family and friends, and he and Sue would host holiday dinners in their home every year. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at the Byron United Methodist Church, at 14671 Byron Highway, in Byron. The service will be on March 21, at 1 p.m., and all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection at kaleidoscopehope.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.