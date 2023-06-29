William Alan Doheney

William (Bill) Alan Doheney, 73, lately of Prescott, Ariz., died Friday, June 16, 2023.
Bill’s life was distinguished by his ability to make friends, devotion to his family, and by service to his community.
As a teenager, Bill played the drums in a garage band called The Grapes of Wrath. As a young father, he served in the United States Air Force as a Fire Protection Specialist at Vandenberg AFB and overseas in Stuttgart, Germany. Throughout his 30-year career in Defense and Space Electronics, Bill worked on fascinating projects, including his work with the Planetary Defense Team and NASA to deter inbound asteroids.
He became a City Council Member in Brentwood, Calif., and was often at the local Brentwood Cafe drinking coffee and chatting with his constituents. “Teacher Bill” and his wife, Pamela, taught Sunday school at Golden Hills Community Church. Later in life, Bill was passionate about his garden and amateur radio (73 from AA6GI).
Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Shaun; two daughters, Erin and Kelly; brother, Clyde; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Mary.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Westside Christian Church in Prescott, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Bill’s memory.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!