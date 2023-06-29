William Alan Doheney

William (Bill) Alan Doheney, 73, lately of Prescott, Ariz., died Friday, June 16, 2023.

Bill’s life was distinguished by his ability to make friends, devotion to his family, and by service to his community.

As a teenager, Bill played the drums in a garage band called The Grapes of Wrath. As a young father, he served in the United States Air Force as a Fire Protection Specialist at Vandenberg AFB and overseas in Stuttgart, Germany. Throughout his 30-year career in Defense and Space Electronics, Bill worked on fascinating projects, including his work with the Planetary Defense Team and NASA to deter inbound asteroids.

