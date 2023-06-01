William “Skip” Alfred Ramos

William Alfred Ramos, 68, of Rio Vista, passed during the late-evening hours on the 23rd of May in the company of his loving wife and prayers from many surrounding him.
Bill dedicated his life to being in service to those in need and touched the lives of others; highlighting a career as a transportation driver for handicapped individuals with Fremont Unified School District, a member of the Freemason Fraternity for almost 50 years, and similar endeavors all driven by a love for his fellow man with the purpose of making the world a better place.
His memory lives on as he is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kim, and son Ryan, as well as his Masonic brethren, extended family, and friends.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!