“All lives matter, whatever color the person may be.” With no apologies or regrets, my mother repeated her mantra whenever appropriate and made me aware of the importance of the person rather than his/her color from my early childhood.
In 1941, my parents enrolled me in a local kindergarten. The pre-school facility was located in South Los Angeles between Long Beach and San Pedro and boasted numerous successful Japanese families, some of whom owned and operated rather large strawberry farms. From the first day of school, a lovely Japanese girl was seated next to me in the classroom, and we soon became very good friends.
From September until December 7, the young lady and I enjoyed each other’s company during class, but immediately following the Japanese bombing of the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, the girl disappeared. In response to my questions as to what had happened to the young lady, the teacher would say only, “She can’t come to school any longer. She is, after all, Japanese; they are bad people.”
When I asked Mother what might have happened to the young girl, she quietly answered, ”Don’t hold the bombing against her. She and her parents are, after all, American citizens. But the U.S. government has shipped her and her parents to Camp Manzanita, an internment camp set up strictly for Japanese prisoners. Don’t forget. The girl is still your friend, and her life matters just as much as yours.” Mother’s response to my inquiry was quite a lesson in acceptance and the insignificance of race and ethnicity.
My grandfather, Mother’s dad, lived in Bishop, California, several hundred miles north of Los Angeles. During the early 1940s, Mother and I would travel by bus at least twice each year to visit him. On the way, we would pass the Japanese concentration camp named Manzanar, the camp Mother believed the U.S. government had incarcerated my Japanese friend and her family. Each time the bus paused at the entrance to the camp, I would see numerous Japanese adults hanging on to the barbed wire that kept them imprisoned, and my mind would return to the pleasant times in the kindergarten classroom with my Japanese friend. I would again miss her and wonder if she and her family were being detained behind the high fence. Sadness would ensue.
Mother’s neutrality and empathy for individuals whatever their ethnicity or race again impressed me when we were living temporarily in Arkansas in the late-1940s. Mother was born in a small Arkansas town by the name of Cedar Glades in Garland County where her grandfather was a small businessman. From an early age, she lived with her grandfather. Early on, the grandfather partnered with a Black man, and when that man passed on, Mother was devastated. She thought of him not just as a friend but as a member of the family. Apparently, he had been like a second father to her.
Now, even at age 83, I vividly recall the days in kindergarten with my Japanese friend and her emotional response to the death of her grandfather’s Black partner. I will always be grateful for Mother’s training in racial acceptance and how she helped me develop respect for differences in race and ethnicity.
Her understanding and wisdom were especially noticeable since she had been born and raised in that remote Arkansas village in the early 20th century. Her wisdom and instruction regarding race apply even today. I believe she understood that racism was a major problem for many people and officials in Arkansas, but she was never burdened personally by the problem. Her protocol for successfully handling racism on a personal basis can serve as a model for today and the future.
Franklin T. Burroughs, Ed.D.
Contra Costa County
