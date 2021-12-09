What is critical race theory? Recently, there has been a political uproar in the media and among communities over critical race theory and its role in society. However, whether or not it should be taught in schools is not the topic at hand.
We will be discussing what it is and how it functions within our specific society and communities. Critical race theory (CRT) is the correlation and explanation of racism, social constructs and American history from a purely academic standpoint, a simplified definition from which to expand on its origins and purpose; the overall framework and definition of the theory is more complicated.
Critical race theory is an academic concept created 40 years ago which tries to explain the racism that lurks in almost every facet of modern society and history’s significant part in it.
Instead of attributing racist attacks, establishments and systems to personal prejudice and bias, critical race theory attempts to explain their occurrence and high frequency from a historical standpoint.
Now that we’ve clarified the definition of CRT, let’s touch on its role in today’s society. There is no denying that America has what has been labeled a “race problem.”
Although many try to deny it, there is no erasing the hundreds of years of bloodshed, colonialism and imperialist philosophy that created the “land of the free.”
The viability of critical race theory has been under debate between the two major political factions in the U.S since it was first formulated in the 1970s and 1980s, generating a longstanding political uproar.
Both conservative and liberal idealists have had different opinions on the topic, e.g., whether it painted a far too ugly picture of America, whether it was something that must be addressed, etc.
Affirmations of critical race theory are conspicuous in our society. America’s prison system and the curricula of their K-12 educational system are examples.
The American prison system still farms out prisoners to private industry as low-wage workers based on their punishment. To further that point, I ask who is the largest demographic in prison?
We could also discuss how the curricula of public K-12 students neglects the inconvenient details of America’s not-so-pretty past.
Critical race theory is, at its base, an essential, indisputable and vital part of historical rationalizations for tragic modern phenomena. It matters because we cannot keep neglecting and ignoring America’s real problems because the truth is ugly.
– Victoria Matthews
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.