We, as residents of Brentwood and Contra Costa County, have a decision lying in our hands: Shall we permit oil and gas companies’ exploration of potential reserves that sit beneath us?
For those who care for the health and future of our planet and city, it’s an obvious ‘no’, but for those incumbent, it may not be as it’s not their communities or neighbors they’re drilling. Their eyes wouldn’t be seeing massive metal machines extracting oil daily, their houses and property wouldn’t be depreciating due to these drills and their health wouldn’t be harmed by any leaking toxic fumes. In fact, oil drilling is yet another paycheck in their wallets at the expense of the people.
So at this time, it is our duty as residents of Contra Costa County to overtly express our reservations on fossil fuel extraction to those in office. Let’s push for a ban on future oil drilling, and set a precedent against any inimical practices and pursuits.
Though some environmental organizations and youth within the county have already pushed for local legislation to prohibit municipal oil drilling, they require our support.
Start signing any petition against oil drilling to help green activists gain tangible evidence and also share your sentiments at city council meetings. Your voice matters only when others hear you, so be heard.
While a few oil drilling sites may seem minuscule in the grand scheme of things, tolerating such activities now only speeds the destruction of the environment and further permits future drills to happen.
To the fellow youth of today and the adults of tomorrow, it’s our environment and future that are being affected. We should not let companies easily drill our neighbors; we should fight back through overtly expressing our views and vocalizing our concerns to those in power. I think I speak for everyone when I say, “I don’t want to see or live next to a massive metal machine extracting oil from deposits underneath my house.”
However, if we do not express our views and actively fight back against these oil projects now, this is our future.
Luckily, we still have time. So I ask my fellow youths to also sign any petition, join your school’s climate club, and attend your city council’s meetings. Let’s take it problem by problem until we reach the future that we want to live in.
– Ysaach Habon
