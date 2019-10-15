Editor: I have written numerous draft “Letters to the Editor” regarding the critical nature of Measure L, and why I not only strongly support it, but feel it is critical to the controlled growth of Brentwood as the city we all want it to be.
Unfortunately, every time I wrote the letters, it was partially out of both anger and frustration over the false and misleading statements being made by the Alliance for a Better Brentwood. I found my letters sounded confrontational and angry, and that’s not how this issue should be addressed. The facts should stand for themselves, which is why I am writing this.
Simply put, development of the area will occur. It is market-driven, and growth is required for internal improvements of our city to occur. So, the most responsible approach is to maintain control of that growth. Measure L allows Brentwood to retain control of the parcel and provides numerous upfront improvements and funding.
What Measure L does not do is circumvent any of the development controls and processes that take place in any new project. Control of the project remains with the city staﬀ, planning commission and city council.
What a failed Measure L will do is almost certainly revert control of the property to Antioch.
Please read the attached if you believe this isn’t likely. The information is unbiased and accurate.
Thank you for your independent evaluation and your vote.
www.eastcountytoday.net/editorial-brentwood-measure-l-a-devils-advocate-approach-to-limiting-growth
Kevin King
Brentwood
