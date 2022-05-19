Reminiscent of American television and blockbuster Hollywood, representation of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in mainstream media is alarmingly small. However, with almost any popular industry, representation matters.
It takes more than just listing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in movie casts. Instead we need to see a break in stereotyped roles. Movie companies should focus their casting based on skill and performance, rather than casting a role based on how someone looks.
Thirty-five percent of the characters studied fall into tropes or stereotypes, like the model minority, which portrays Asian Americans as inherently nerdy and hardworking, the martial artist, or the exotic woman. Results showed that 17 percent of female AAPI characters are verbally objectified and 13 percent are dressed in hypersexual clothing, more than white or non-Asian counterparts.
“We have the intersection of racism and sexism for Asian women who aren’t just disempowered, but also exploited,” said sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen from NBC Asian America. “It’s really hard for young Asian women to see themselves as leaders or as anything more than that especially when these images have an impact on the way they’re treated in society.”
At a young age, children are exposed to different racial and ethnic groups portrayed in media, which has a large impact on their understanding later on. Based on a report by “The Inclusion Imperative: Why Media Representation Matters for Kids’ Ethnic-Racial Development” parents and caregivers have found that the majority of media has depicted people of color based on given stereotypes and it may not always be in a positive light.
With movies and television making up much of American culture, we need to see a shift in these industries to represent Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and not reinforce early stereotypes currently dominating the industry. Giving future generations a chance to see an accurate representation of their heritage portrayed on screen, just like a child looking up to Superman or a star athlete they can be inspired by, not mocked.
However shows and movies are not the only thing taking up our TV screens, but sport events remain just as prevalent. When I think of memorable star athletes from football or basketball, not many come to mind when recalling those of Asian descent. From the biggest sport leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL only a small fraction of those athletes are Asian American. Within the NCAA, Asian-American student athletes comprise only 2.1% in all sports. Due to cultural norms and stereotypes of Asian families, there is a greater emphasis on academics and education, rather than pursuing sports as a career. The Asian athlete is often categorized as “weak, fragile, and biologically ‘unsuited’ to modern sports,” according to Jonathan Long, Ben Carrington, and Karl Spracklen in their study: “Explorations of Racist Discourse within the Professional Rugby League.”
Just to name a few athletes, Jermey Lin; professional basketball player, Michelle Wie; professional golfer, Naomi Osaka; professional tennis player, Taylor Rapp; professional football player, Shohei Ohtani; professional baseball player, Zhou Guanyu; F1 driver, and Chole Kim; olympic snowboarder, are all paving the path in defying stereotypes of their race. They have overcome racial slurs and given discrimination, yet more needs to be done not just by the athletes, but the NCAA and professional leagues to erase judgements all together.
With the recent attacks and violence towards the AAPI community it is important to recognize the visibility and talent of notable athletes and media personalities in society. The importance of Asians in sports and media goes deeper than representation and diversity. We need to acknowledge the obstacles, misfortunes, and distress that they endured getting to the professional level.
As part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, I take pride and support when seeing someone who represents our culture succeed whether captured on camera or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.