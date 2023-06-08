Who do you love? Let me clarify: Who do you love to do business with? Who are the invaluable members of Brentwood’s community? What non-profit organization is doing amazing things for this city that you’d like to shine a light on? Is there a youth, a start-up business that is making life better and brighter? Now is the time to nominate these people or organizations as the Chamber prepares for a gala to celebrate Brentwood.
What business has gone over and above to provide ultimate customer service? Who is that business owner that is always out there helping and supporting other organizations, willing to lend a hand or help with sponsorship?
Who do you know - whether it be a teacher, a counselor, or a coach - who is always ready to be a part of the solution, uplift the people around them; an unsung hero who performs acts of kindness, charity, or initiates positive change with a superhero mindset?
What is the nonprofit organization that exemplifies its purpose to serve its community?
Let us know who they are, so they can be recognized and rewarded for their devotion and commitment to Brentwood.
The Chamber will celebrate the top two nominees and announce the winner on July 30 in the community center in downtown Brentwood. But without you letting us know by June 30, we have no one to celebrate.
Imagine you just launched your dream and opened your business in March of 2020.
The Start-Up Business of the Year award is designed specifically for new businesses from 1-3 years old and kept their dream alive, and surpassed surviving to thriving. Your nomination supports a new business and introduces the community to a fantastic find.
We will be announcing the top three nominees around July 4, and that’s when the tickets will go on sale for an Oscar-style Celebrate Brentwood Gala in July.
I look forward to seeing you there to celebrate the superstars who help make our town of Brentwood shine.
