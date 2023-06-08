Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Typewriter

Who do you love? Let me clarify: Who do you love to do business with? Who are the invaluable members of Brentwood’s community? What non-profit organization is doing amazing things for this city that you’d like to shine a light on? Is there a youth, a start-up business that is making life better and brighter? Now is the time to nominate these people or organizations as the Chamber prepares for a gala to celebrate Brentwood.

What business has gone over and above to provide ultimate customer service? Who is that business owner that is always out there helping and supporting other organizations, willing to lend a hand or help with sponsorship?

Who do you know - whether it be a teacher, a counselor, or a coach - who is always ready to be a part of the solution, uplift the people around them; an unsung hero who performs acts of kindness, charity, or initiates positive change with a superhero mindset?

