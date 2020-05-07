Editor: I am a retired fire captain. I worked for 30 years for a fire district with a population and size identical to the City of Brentwood. We had two stations — one located in a mixed commercial and residential area with an engine and a ladder company. A second station had a single engine serving a mostly residential area. This was the City of Dublin and half of San Ramon.
Response times were four to six minutes.
I would also point out that the new city manager came from Manteca, a city that is the same size as Brentwood. However, they have four stations!
My property taxes are the same as any city in the county. It is my belief that the city councils, dating back 30 years, have ignored the fire service needs of the city.
People in two incidents of house fires in Oakley have been rescued by citizens, not the fire services. This is not the way government is supposed to work.
The city council needs to address the issue now.
Jon Ulricksen
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.