Editor: I am sending this to voice my guarded support of Measure L, as I am fundamentally against the project — we need industry before more homes. Conversely, I do not want Antioch to control the buildout. All you have to do is try to exit Deer Ridge at 3 p.m. on any given school day and witness the gridlock. Without improvements on Balfour, it will become a nightmare.
As I said, my support is guarded, and I would hate to see Nunn backpedal on his commitments and sell the city and its citizens a bill of goods.
Time will tell.
Bob Nicoles
Brentwood
