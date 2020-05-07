Editor: As we experience the holy month of Ramadan in the midst of COVID-19, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the Bay Area has taken the afternoon sermon usually done at the mosque to the web. As around 250 members on average join these virtual sessions, they miss coming to the mosque and breaking fast with their families and friends. A few days ago, my sister came to visit, and she went back home and wrote in our group chat (mentioning my wife, Aini, and my son, Khubab):
“Today I visited Aini’s and really felt sad. Looking at the mosque after a long time — looking at Khubab’s excitement as he got to play. No matter how much we are engaged in electronics at the end of the tunnel, we indeed miss the face-to-face interaction. When this pandemic is over and (we) congregate again, we (will have) learned to appreciate one another and live with greater love, harmony and peace.”
Imam Khalid Khan
Bay Point
