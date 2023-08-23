Challenging, improving and growing – every day

"True perfection is unattainable, but if you chase perfection, you will catch excellence."~Vince Lombardi, Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers Head Coach.
To this day, Coach Lombardi's "excellence" quote remains one of my favorites not just because I am an avid sports fan, but also because I believe that quote also applies to life, period.
We, as humans, are imperfect. We all fall on our faces from time to time, we occasionally slip up and make those pesky errors. However, if we pick ourselves up, keep working hard, keep trying our absolute hardest, and striving to do our best, good things are bound to happen!
In life, just like in sports, whether we realize it or not, we all need coaches (whoever they may be – a parent, family member, a teacher, or a boss), just like we all need people to heap praise and embrace the good while at the same time to point out areas of improvement and, thus, keep us humble and grounded. It may not always be fun, and we may not always like it, but in order to obtain growth and success, it is absolutely vital. But hold that thought...
My love for writing dates all the way back to when I was only 14 when I first started journaling. I don't think enough words can describe my passion for writing; to be able to put into words onto paper, on a computer, or in print my thoughts and feelings, is a magical, powerful tool that has helped me in life in more ways than I can count. As I grew older and as my passion and interest in writing grew with it, I was often asked by friends, family, and teachers about whether or not I planned on doing anything with my writing. I was always hesitant, fearing what people would think of it, or whether or not it was simply good enough. I didn't think I could take anyone criticizing something so near and dear to me, and something at the time I considered private.
However, I knew that if I wanted to take my writing anywhere, I knew I would have to step out of my comfort zone, be ready for whatever praise or criticism that came my way, and take the good with the bad. If I wanted to grow as a writer and become better, it was an absolutely necessary step.
I've been a freelance writer since 2017, and have been with The Press since 2021. Along the way, I've written about a wide variety of topics ranging from local infrastructure, the housing market and economy, pets and animals, recreation, community sports, as well as some societal topics such as bullying and pollution. I also had the privilege to meet and converse with local city leaders, police officers, firefighters, veterans, school officials and teachers, coaches, and aspiring athletes.
While writing for The Press, I've come to truly respect and admire the entire editing and publishing process that goes into producing not just the new material you read weekly and daily, but even just a single article. It was this same process that I once feared; being critiqued or told where I could improve, without being seasoned or confident enough to handle it or think that at the end of the day, they're simply trying to help me. That being said, I can't thank and appreciate my colleagues and superiors here at The Press enough, for being those coaches I once feared and tried for so long to avoid, for helping me become a better writer and looking for ways to help me improve not just as a writer, but as a person as well.
Chasing perfection and striving for excellence has a lot to do with one word; accountability. Of course, it's easier said than done. In our society today, I do believe that in more ways than one, accountability is somewhat of a lost art, but that is another story for another time. In the sports world, if someone makes a mistake, it's virtually impossible to hide from it. They have their peers, fans, the media, and the whole world watching. You almost have no choice BUT to be accountable for your actions. The same goes with other aspects in life. The same goes with writing. It's easy to point fingers and deflect blame. But, it takes time, energy, and discipline to sit back, listen, and learn how you can improve.
I also have to credit my wife and my parents for their great inspiration and teaching me not only the importance of working hard, but also that hard work NEVER stops. It's great to accomplish a feat or to win a game. Take a moment to admire and appreciate it. But at the end of the day, reality sets in; you have to win another one. In writing, it's nice to have something published. Take a moment to savor and appreciate your work. But, time to write another one. And another one. And another one after that. The work never stops!
One of the things I've absolutely loved about this job is that while I am tasked with the assignment of writing an article for you to read and with which to educate yourself, I too am educating myself on topics on which I previously had limited to no knowledge. It's a win-win; you, the reader, and I are both learning!
It is my sincere hope to continue to grow and hone my writing skills for as long as I am able to with The Brentwood Press. Writing for The Press has been a fun ride, meeting and working with a bunch of different people with one shared goal – to write something newsworthy, accurate, and hopefully enjoyable for all of you readers. And it's a ride I hope continues for a very long time!
I look forward to more challenges, because without a challenge, you can't have improvement, and without improvement, you can't have growth. And without growth, you can't have......excellence.
