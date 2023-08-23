Challenging, improving and growing – every day

"True perfection is unattainable, but if you chase perfection, you will catch excellence."~Vince Lombardi, Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers Head Coach. 

To this day, Coach Lombardi's "excellence" quote remains one of my favorites not just because I am an avid sports fan, but also because I believe that quote also applies to life, period.  

We, as humans, are imperfect. We all fall on our faces from time to time, we occasionally slip up and make those pesky errors. However, if we pick ourselves up, keep working hard, keep trying our absolute hardest, and striving to do our best, good things are bound to happen! 

