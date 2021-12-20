East Contra Costa Historical Society would like to thank the many community members who came to the museum to enjoy Christmas on the Farm. Designed as a day of old-fashioned family fun, it was a joy to watch the hundreds of young families and community members enjoy a day of games, crafts and activities, shopping, music, and food.
A special thank-you to the many local organizations who contributed to the success of this day; Rotary Club of Oakley, Interact Club of Freedom, Boy Scout Troops 152 (Oakley), 154 (Discovery Bay), 90 (Brentwood), Friends of Brentwood Library, Art Guild of the Delta, Gateway Transition Program, Delta Quilters Guild, and Brentwood Union School District Art Docent Program.
Thank you to the musicians who created the festive atmosphere; Celebration Ringers, Flute Fancy, Sax Fifth Avenue, and Durt Cheap.
And Thank You to the businesses who participated or made donations; Alluv Place, CoCo Wines, Oakley Raleys, El Gallito, Boondoggies, Chrome Coffee.
The ‘Lighting of the Windmill’ was a highlight of the day at sunset when voices joined together to sing a few carols and the lights went on. Thank you to Brentwood Union School District for loan of a scissor-up, Martin Lindborg of AC Enterprises for his expertise and supervision in its use, and Steve Verduzco for getting the lights on the windmill for this special feature of the day.
The windmill will remain lit each evening through January 1. We invite you to take a drive past the museum one evening to view our holiday greeting to you.
Mary Black
Brentwood, East Contra Costa Historical Society
