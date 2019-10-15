Editor: My name is Ken Ervin, and I am not usually very active when it comes to local politics. However, Measure L to extend the urban limit line has me concerned for the future of Brentwood.
The reason you see so many large “Yes on L” signs on commercial and city property is because this measure comes down to money. The large number of small “No on L” signs on personal property is because these are people who are concerned about how this will change the feel of Brentwood, which is already growing beyond its Master Plan. I would also like to point out there are already intentions to develop a large area south of Balfour and west of Heritage (John Fink, former planning commissioner).
The city is interested because it means more tax revenue. Retail business likes it because its means more potential customers. City services, such as police, like it because they can increase their staff — a relatively small increase in local jobs. But at what cost? 1) More homes and people with few local long-term industry jobs. 2) More traffic congestion. 3) Continued urban sprawl.
Promoters cite “advantages” and a scare tactic in their promotional material and I would like to point out some real problems with these “advantages.” Please go to www.betterbrentwood.com or the Alliance for a Better Brentwood Facebook site for the full letter, due to limitations on letter length.
Ken Ervin
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.