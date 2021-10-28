My last article described the need for any new Delta Conveyance Project to be designed to deliver fresh water to the South Delta to improve water quality and support a better emergency response if levee problems resulted in a large influx of salinity into the Delta. This article will present a second important suggested design change, that any new pumping station pumping water into the Bethany Reservoir should be redundant and interchangeable with the older Banks Pumping Plant.
Today, the Harvey O. Banks Pumping Plant moves water from the level of the Clifton Forebay up into the Bethany Reservoir, where water then flows south through the aqueduct to cities and farms. The new Delta Conveyance Project includes a possible Bethany Alternative, a new pumping plant to move water from the underground tunnel up again into the Bethany Reservoir. The new pumping station will be near the old pumping station. Each of which will be able to pump water up into the Bethany Reservoir, but the new design does not support the interchangeable use of these pumping stations. In other words, the new pumping plant will convey only tunnel water, while the old Banks Pumping Plant can convey only water from the Clifton Forebay.
It is rather astonishing that the new design for the Bethany Alternative does not appear to consider the benefits of operational flexibility inherent in using the pumping stations interchangeably. The Banks Pumping Plant has been operational for over 50 years since its completion in 1969. Operating 50-year-old equipment imposes significant maintenance challenges. If there were problems with Banks, why shouldn’t a new pumping station also be able to pump water from the Clifton Forebay using water moved through the Delta? Why not allow the new tunnel water to find its way to the Clifton Forebay to be moved by the Banks station if there was an issue with the new pumping station? Fresh water from the tunnels in the Clifton Forebay could be a fresh water source for the South Delta during emergencies.
Designing these pump stations to be used interchangeably makes too much sense operationally, so why isn’t this solution being implemented? The only reason I can see is a desire to completely isolate the new tunnel from current connections to the Delta. One cannot divert water to help the Delta without connections to the current Delta infrastructure. By isolating the new tunnel, the Department of Water Resources and exporters will have a clean water take upstream in the Sacramento River less subject to climate change, completely dissociating themselves from Delta problems, resolving their own problems without concern for the future of the Delta.
Any new pumping station pushing water into the Bethany Reservoir should be completely operationally redundant with the existing Banks Pumping Plant to keep exporters aligned with Delta challenges and deliver optimal water quality and emergency response benefits to the Delta.
David Gloski
Bethel Island resident and engineer
