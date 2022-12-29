What price would you put on democracy? How much are three votes worth? Those three votes were the margin of victory for Antioch’s Tamisha Torres-Walker in the Nov. 8 City Council election.

Her losing opponent, Joy Motts, and local publisher Allen Payton decided to pay the tab to demand a recount.

It was expensive. Motts said the final bill would be more than $30,000. The county elections office staff spent hours pulling and recounting hundreds of ballots. Democracy proved worth the cost.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription