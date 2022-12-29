What price would you put on democracy? How much are three votes worth? Those three votes were the margin of victory for Antioch’s Tamisha Torres-Walker in the Nov. 8 City Council election.
Her losing opponent, Joy Motts, and local publisher Allen Payton decided to pay the tab to demand a recount.
It was expensive. Motts said the final bill would be more than $30,000. The county elections office staff spent hours pulling and recounting hundreds of ballots. Democracy proved worth the cost.
Motts sought fundraising help from her campaign supporters through her website and social media. The winner of the race would determine the political majority on the City Council between Progressives, Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Monica Thorpe and two Moderates, Mike Barbanica and Lori Ogorchock.
The recount ended with the November winner, Torres-Walker, still winning her seat.
After four years of a presidency that put democracy on trial and challenged the very foundations of the nation’s checks and balances, one small local election found citizens who placed their faith in our voting systems. At the end, Motts shook hands with Torres-Walker and wished her well. No harsh words were exchanged and no twitters were tweaked.
It was a great investment. Democracy paid off and the voters won. The Press thanks all involved for the lesson in civility and civic commitment.
