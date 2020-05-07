Nearly two months into California’s shelter-in-place orders, many of us are still finding our way. For some it’s simply adjusting to the new normal with little impact on our pocketbooks and inconveniences to our social lives. For others it is a traumatic endeavor with loss of income, jobs — and for tens of thousands — their health.
A free verse written by an anonymous author has been circulating around social media and serves as a good reminder for all of us during this time to acknowledge that everyone’s current experience is unique.
For those who have been fortunate enough to weather the storm, financially, remember those who have not done as well and donate where you can to local businesses and organizations working to help those in need. For those who are struggling, there is help. Check with your county food banks and local nonprofit agencies for available programs. Give where you can, and accept help where it is offered, because while we may all be in this together, we are not all in the same boat.
I heard that we are all in the same boat, but it’s not like that. We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat. Your ship could be shipwrecked, and mine might not be.
Or vice versa.
For some, quarantine is optimal. A moment of reflections, of reconnection, easy in flip-flops, with a cocktail or coffee. For others, this is a desperate financial and family crisis.
For some that live alone, they’re facing endless loneliness. While for others it is peace, rest and time with their mother, father, sons and daughters.
With the $600 (U.S.) weekly increase in unemployment, some are bringing in more money to their households than they were working.
Others are working more hours for less money, due to pay cuts or loss in commissioned sales.
Some families of four just received $3,400 from the stimulus package, while other families of four saw $0.
Some were concerned about getting a certain candy for Easter, while others were concerned if there would be enough bread, milk and eggs for the weekend.
Some want to go back to work because they don’t qualify for unemployment and are running out of money. Others want to kill those who break quarantine.
Some are at home spending two to three hours a day helping their child with online schooling, while others are doing the same on top of a 10- to 12-hour workday.
Some have experienced the near death of the virus, some have already lost someone from it, and some are not sure if their loved ones are going to make it.
Others don’t believe this is a big deal.
Some have faith in God and expect miracles this year.
Others say the worst is yet to come.
We are not in the same boat. We are going through a time when our perceptions and needs are completely different.
Each of us will emerge in our own way from this storm. It is important to see beyond what is seen at first glance. Not just looking, actually seeing.
We are all on different ships during this storm, experiencing a very different journey.
