Tuesday night our new city council’s first order of business, and one of the most important decisions they will have to make, was to decide how to fill the empty seat left vacant by Mayor Joel Bryant.
The council had three choices: 1) to appoint the next highest vote getter in the November mayoral race, Karen Rarey, to the empty seat; 2) to hold some sort of applications/appointment process; 3) hold an expensive special election that could cost between $200,000 to $300,000 and not happen until summer or even fall. This could leave the council without a fifth member for months, and we could literally have other stalemates like Tuesday. With votes going 2-2 and no decision made, this creates additional hours of work and costs the taxpayers of Brentwood.
The two new councilmembers, Susannah Meyer and Jovita Mendoza argued that it would make the most sense to bring on the second highest vote getter, who would have the most experience, the most history, the most knowledge and be able to finish some of the projects she has been working on, while helping the two new councilmembers learn the ropes.
Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez felt that there wasn’t enough input from certain unrepresented areas of Brentwood and he would like to have an interview/appointment process to see if there was anybody else out there that might be as qualified as Rarey, But if not, then maybe Rarey is the one…
Meanwhile our new mayor Bryant stated that approximately 72% of the people who voted in the last General Election for mayor, voted for someone other than Rarey and he said he was concerned those people might like to see another option. But yet he had no comments or emails from anyone else stating that.
During the citizen comments at least 25 to 30 people spoke, who were all in favor of appointing the next highest vote getter who happened to be Karen.
The feeling was that she was the best person and it would be the most fair, equitable and diplomatic way to fill the vacant seat left by Joel Bryant, being elected to mayor, (who only beat Rarey by 590 votes) as well as saving the taxpayers the $200,000 to $300,000 and the time and energy to have a special election.
The city clerk also mentioned that the city had received over 65+ emails & VM communications and most of them were all in favor of assigning the vacant city council seat to the next highest vote getter, Karen Rarey.
After much discussion, a motion was made to “select Karen Rarey the next highest vote-getter in the last general election to fill the vacant city council seat.” The vote went 2-2, Mendoza and Meyer voting yes and Rodriguez and Bryant voting no.
Then a motion was made to have a special election at a cost of several hundred thousand dollars. Which also failed to pass and move forward 0-4.
Following a heated nearly three hour meeting, the council emerged in a stalemate and directed the city staff to ask the public to help make a decision they could not. The mayor and city council are reaching out to readers of The Press and other media outlets to solicit their suggestions on how the empty seat should be filled.
So here’s your chance for your voice to be heard. The survey is available at www.brentwoodca.gov or by calling 925-516-5187.
The city staff and council would appreciate your immediate feedback as there are legal deadlines, which must be adhered to.
Please let your feelings be known. You can also comment online at www.thepress.net about your thoughts and on Facebook where it will be posted and we hope that you will share it as well.
Greg Robinson
Publisher
