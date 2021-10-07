Celebrating National Newspaper Week with you, our readers, in mind

While these seven days are meant to recognize the services of newspapers and their employees across North America, we at The Press would like to turn the attention back to you, our readers, just as we always do in our weekly newspaper and our daily website, ThePress.net and app.
We hope that since the launch of our product in 1999, we have established ourselves as a trusted, timely outlet for community news and information that appeals to every segment of the diverse East County population.
Our mission is, and will continue to be, to provide timely, accurate information straight from the community’s foremost information sources and community leaders. In an age in which social media, blogs and a slew of other news outlets feeding you potentially unverified information have joined the world of traditional news sources, and in which the truth is often hard to find, we know we may not always be the first to publish a story. But in the interim, you can feel assured that we are thoroughly verifying our information so that what you read here is accurate, fair and balanced.
As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, we want to continue to evolve to meet the needs of our changing community. To do so, we want your help. We have a number of questions for you, and we invite you to engage with us. Send us your letters (paper or online) to help us better serve you.
And finally, a big, heartfelt thank-you to every one of our valued online and print subscribers for helping us continue to be the preeminent information source for East County. It is a pleasure to serve you.
Our questions for you:
How can we better serve you?
Do you feel we deliver accurate, fair and balanced news? Why or why not?
