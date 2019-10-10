One of our founding principles here at The Brentwood Press has been to honor the accomplishments of our local residents and readers – our hometown heroes. This week, we are launching a new feature to highlight individuals and groups working to make a difference in East County. It might be a church, veterans group, service club, youth organization, local resident or business owner.
If you know someone who deserves a shout out, send us their picture and a short story (200 words or fewer) about what they did to make someone else’s life better. Let’s hear from the people who are the recipients of these kind deeds and from the people of this great county who give their time so freely to help others. This is about ordinary people doing extraordinary things for East County!
This week, we feature two local heroes. The first is a senior resident and veteran from Brentwood who needed six large dead trees removed off his property. In less than a week, Brentwood Councilmember Karen Rarey and VFW Commander Steve Todd got together a group of about 15 people, consisting of two arborists, volunteers from the Brentwood Rotary Club and the American Legion to help. Within less than three hours, all six trees were cut down, removed and cleaned up. Archie from S&Q Barbecue Catering provided everyone with a wonderful lunch.
The second is a local air conditioning company, along with their vendor, that donates a new heater or air conditioning system once a year to a family in need. This weekend, Chris Donzelli, owner of Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning, teamed up with Lennox Air Conditioning to provide an Oakley group home with a new air conditioning system as part of their Feel the Love 2019 giveaway!
See page 4 for the full stories and photos, and then check us out online for additional photos and videos.
Thank you for reading, and we hope you enjoy this new feature in our paper. Please let your friends, family and associates know when they or someone they know does something great, The Press wants to know, too!
God bless you, and God bless America,
Greg Robinson
Publisher & Owner
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.