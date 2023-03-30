Your newspaper, The Press, is still here. Why should you care that you still have a local newspaper, and why should you subscribe? Because it’s becoming rarer.
Why should we matter to you? Because we’re the only news organization that regularly reports on your City Council, your Planning Commission, your county Board of Supervisors, your fire department, your police department, your sheriff, your legislators, your school board, your congressman, your water district and yes, your sewer district. We’re there to keep an eye on how your taxes get spent and why. It’s dry stuff sometimes, but critical to a functional democracy. We’re not bloggers with an axe to grind. We try to give you the news straight with balanced reporting and without bias. Social media postings can’t replace trained professional reporters.
Local newspapers have taken a big hit since 2008. The Pew Research Center has reported that nearly 41,000 newspaper newsroom employees have lost their jobs since the 2008 Great Recession. The Washington Post reported in 2021 that about 2,200 print newspapers have closed since 2005. The dawn of the Internet age robbed newspapers of their main sources of income: real estate sales, auto sales and classified advertising.
Among the dearly departed in the Bay Area:
- Oakland Tribune
- San Mateo Times
- Alameda Times-Star
- Fremont Argus
- Hayward Daily Review
- Tri-Valley Herald
- Antioch Ledger
- West County Times
- Concord Transcript
Although the San Francisco Chronicle provides some reporting on Contra Costa County, the only local daily newspaper is the East Bay Times, which is what remains of the old Contra Costa Times. Only one reporter is assigned to regularly cover East Contra Costa County, an area with a population of more than 250,000 people. Job cuts and layoffs have decimated the Times’ editorial department and every other surviving daily newspaper not called the Washington Post or New York Times. Many local newspapers send some of their editing and ad building to workers in the Philippines or elsewhere. To keep jobs local and maintain accuracy and credibility, subscribe to The Press.
Our publisher and management early on welcomed the digital landscape and prepared for it. We publish a newspaper once a week, but our website is active with news 24/7. Although our printed circulation was cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic, support from our local advertisers and subscribers helped to keep us afloat.
Along with all that, we try to tell you about the drama that you and your neighbors battle through every day. Sometimes, it’s in triumph. Sometimes, it’s in tragedy. We try to provide you with a reflection of the community in which you live. Sometimes it might be about a horrific car crash, but more often it will be the courage of a blind runner or the impact of a dedicated school teacher.
We’re happy and grateful that we have you as a reader. But your right to free speech is worth supporting. It isn’t cheap, but it is vital. Become a subscriber today by visiting thepress.net/subscribe
