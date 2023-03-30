Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Typewriter

Your newspaper, The Press, is still here. Why should you care that you still have a local newspaper, and why should you subscribe? Because it’s becoming rarer.

Why should we matter to you? Because we’re the only news organization that regularly reports on your City Council, your Planning Commission, your county Board of Supervisors, your fire department, your police department, your sheriff, your legislators, your school board, your congressman, your water district and yes, your sewer district. We’re there to keep an eye on how your taxes get spent and why. It’s dry stuff sometimes, but critical to a functional democracy. We’re not bloggers with an axe to grind. We try to give you the news straight with balanced reporting and without bias. Social media postings can’t replace trained professional reporters.

Local newspapers have taken a big hit since 2008. The Pew Research Center has reported that nearly 41,000 newspaper newsroom employees have lost their jobs since the 2008 Great Recession. The Washington Post reported in 2021 that about 2,200 print newspapers have closed since 2005. The dawn of the Internet age robbed newspapers of their main sources of income: real estate sales, auto sales and classified advertising.

