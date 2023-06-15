You may have heard the rumor that Costco would like to come to our wonderful city of Brentwood. It is true. But like any project, there’s always the negative Nellies. And in today’s world of social media, the vocal minority can sometimes overshadow the will of most of the people. On Tuesday, June 20, the Costco project will once again come before the city Planning Commission.
If you have something to say, we would encourage you to join the Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. in the Brentwood City Council chambers and let them know your thoughts. This would be the first development in the new Innovation Center area that’s been in the works for years. That would be the start of developing the new employment district and expansion of the shopping next to the Home Depot Plaza.
The Costco store is estimated to generate about $1 million in tax revenue that goes right into the General Fund of the city’s budget to help fund our parks, police services, roads and keeping Brentwood the great city we are! If you can’t attend the meeting in person, you can send in your thoughts and comments to planning@brentwoodca.gov by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Let your voice be heard.
