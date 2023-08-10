Jeff, meet The Press. The Press, meet Jeff

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of introductions to The Press’ writing staff.
Before I start this, I must preface it by letting you know that I’m from a faraway land out East: New York City. Brooklyn specifically. East 56th St. between Avenues K and L to be even more specific.
So yes, I was imported in, once again taking jobs… Well, we won’t go there.
But if there’s something I write here that offends you, then I’m probably right… snowflake.
I remember when I applied to work for The Press last year.
My wife and I were living in Fort Worth, Texas (led by a governor who feels less for anyone than he does his own two legs), eating dinner at our favorite Chinese buffet in our neighborhood. It may have been the only one of its kind in all of Fort Worth.
See, our part of Texas wasn’t so big on outsiders.
No, seriously, they really didn’t take kindly to folks not from around there (which explains a lot, actually).
In December, my wife sent me an Indeed.com link for a breaking news position at The Press. I applied. In January, I had a 90-minute Zoom interview with the staff here and, now six months later after escaping Texas I am writing this.
And yes, I am required to say that my wife is the reason I got the job at The Press. So thank you, Jass, for sending me the link that sent us back to Brentwood, closer to family, friends, and familiarity.
Before we moved here originally in 2020, I’d been to Brentwood once – in the fall of 2004 as a senior on James Logan High School’s football team to play Liberty. We lost that game, then somehow ended up watching “The Matrix” through the bus ride home on my teammate’s portable DVD player while cruising through Old Vasco Road at night.
I have a love-hate relationship with Brentwood and the Bay Area. As a native New Yorker, I’m raised to pretty much hate everything outside of the five boroughs. And as much as we have our bad drivers back East, California is worse.
(How do you have wider lanes, a higher speed limit, and still crash all the freaking time? And don’t say you don’t – I cover your crashes. How do you crash anywhere on Sand Creek Road between Fairview and Minnesota? Don’t worry, I’ll wait.)
My career in journalism has been as much of a journey as the bus ride in 2004 was from Union City to Brentwood; unnecessary traffic included.
I’ve won personal awards and led my then-student publications to several awards in both junior college and later on in my undergraduate years at The City College of New York, in Harlem.
I earned my master’s degree at The University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 2018 after doing literally everything there – photo, video, and written work covering Cal football, baseball, did several stories on animals, and a thesis project with Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer.
During and since graduating from Berkeley, I’ve written for The Athletic, covered sports back home in New York City for a local, daily newspaper called amNewYork, covered sports for the San Francisco Examiner, interned on the sports desk at ABC7 while finishing my graduate program, and somehow managed to be part of a Student Oscar Award-winning team for a short documentary we did called “Hale,” available now for free on Amazon Prime Video.
There were some bumps in the road the last few years. I left journalism completely for three years, coached football back at Logan from 2019-21 before spending last year in Texas.
Many people think our job is so easy – simply chase sirens, show up, take a video for social media, don’t get locations wrong, and regurgitate what either the police logs or ConFire logs say. Journalism means that there’s an expectation that what you’re reading is right, and not simply regurgitated.
My job, and my team’s job here, isn’t just to tell what happened and call it a day – there are already websites out there that do Dollar Menu-quality news. We add the ‘why’ and ‘how’ with facts backed up by credible sources, not “according to sources,” all the while bringing our readers into the stories as best as we can.
Since I’ve come here, I am really fortunate to have a staff around me that shares that value – an incredible copy editor and associate editor who hold me to high standards in an era when everyone would rather be first than factual, right now instead of right, safe and shallow instead of in-depth and insightful, quantity and clicks instead of quality and consistency.
Where I’ve succeeded before from my own work, my work succeeds because of them.
Basically, I wake up at 9 o’clock in the morning, go get a coffee, go to the newsroom, and think up different ideas for stories. Simply, just workin’.
If you have a story idea you can reach me at Jeff@ThePress.net
