Jeff, meet The Press. The Press, meet Jeff

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of introductions to The Press’ writing staff.

Before I start this, I must preface it by letting you know that I’m from a faraway land out East: New York City. Brooklyn specifically. East 56th St. between Avenues K and L to be even more specific.

So yes, I was imported in, once again taking jobs… Well, we won’t go there.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.