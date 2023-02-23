Let’s foster home-grown pot dispensaries

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 64 in 2016, which legalized adult use of recreational cannabis. Ever since, only 56 percent of the state’s counties have licensed cannabis dispensaries. City politicians and officials in Oakley and Brentwood have steadfastly refused to allow any retail sales within their borders.
A 2021 county application from Diablo Valley Farms owner Bob Nunn for a cultivation permit in unincorporated Brentwood drew strong opposition from some who said it was too close to the nearby Sunset Park Athletic Complex.
The proposed non-cash facility was intended to be a microplant nursery, using two existing 10,000-square-foot greenhouses. The county zoning administrator approved the proposed Sellers Avenue facility, but the city of Brentwood appealed that decision to the county’s planning commission. That commission voted to halt the endeavor because it’s located just 170 feet east of the Brentwood park, but it was appealed to the county Board of Supervisors, which then voted unanimously for approval. The project has yet to move forward.
