It’s been a season. From the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent sheltering in place, to the tragic loss of lives, historic unemployment and now the recent civil unrest, it’s no wonder the world at large and our communities in particular, are feeling weary. It’s a lot to unpack and even more to absorb.
Here at The Press, there have been a lot of changes too, some that were difficult and others heartening, including the reprinting and fresh look of The Press papers and the launch of our new app. Through the ups and downs we have continued to do our jobs by reporting the news as it pertains to the residents of East County — providing stories and breaking news that keep readers in the know with updated information and quality journalism they can trust.
And we have you to thank for that. Without the support of the community and local businesses, we could not do our jobs. Now, as we begin to reopen and acclimate to our new normal, the need for unbiased, proven, accurate news is more important than ever.
But we need your help to make that happen. Since many businesses are still struggling and because of our commitment to being environmentally conscious, beginning July 10 we will be switching to a new home delivery subscription-based model.
If you have not signed up for the guaranteed home delivery by July 6, you will no longer receive your weekly edition of The Press as of July 10. For those who do not want the paper delivered to your homes, The Press will continue to be available in racks around town and inside high-traffic areas. You can also read the digital newspaper online with our ePress software and through our abundant website and new app. So as you read your paper this week and find yourself grateful for the community news it publishes, show your support by sending us an email or letter to the editor letting us know you appreciate what we do. More importantly, show your support by becoming a subscriber and shopping at local businesses that depend upon the community.
It may sound trite to say we are all in this together, but it’s true. And here at The Press, we will continue to navigate through these strange times alongside our readers and come out better and stronger for the challenge.
Sign up by July 6 to keep your paper coming to your home. You can sign-up at www.thepress.net/subscribe or fill out the form on page 28 of this week’s paper.
