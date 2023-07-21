Press "play" on The Press as publication pivots

The world is changing. The Press publisher Greg Robinson wants The Press to “change with it.”
The Press is excited to announce its deep dive into the visual medium coming soon with ThePress.TV.
ThePress.TV will feature more produced video content to, eventually, live broadcasts shown throughout East County.
The rise of visual platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram will help the publication not only expand its reach through generations of readers, but will enhance the way The Press covers and presents local news.
“We’re really excited to take this printed newspaper that we’ve had for the last 25 years to the next level,” Robinson said. “Realizing that the world’s changed, we need to change with it.”
The shift towards video sees the publication gear itself towards producing more video content, not just for its readers, but also for its advertisers.
“We’re creating our own video for ourselves to encourage people to be engaged with us through video,” Robinson said. “We’re going to offer that as a service to our customers as well in the near future to help them build commercials and information that we can post for them using our social media network to help our businesses grow.”
The Press is making its first, and own, commercial, produced by local film producer Madhav Mukundan. The 24-year-old producer recently graduated from the University of Toronto and had a film featured at the Lavazza Inclucity Festival in Toronto.
“To be able to take what I learned before through experience and apply it for the place I call home means everything,” Mukundan said. “Before, I was just doing it in Canada. Here, arguably the U.S. is just better. California is such a hotspot for creative energy, and the Bay Area is just the absolute kind of volcano of creative power. There’s just so much opportunity for any kind of creative advertisement.”
Debuting next month, the commercial aims to not only promote the publication and what it does, but also as an example of what the new video department can do for local businesses.
“What we’re learning with things like TikTok and Instagram and other social media platforms is that it’s all about video,” Robinson said.
The Press also plans to bring back its podcast and to, eventually, have a live interview show, which will turn into a daily live newscast.
The move to digital is geared toward a younger, more connected audience.
The new strategy includes more shorter videos curated for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok.
“We’re learning that this younger generation is very visual, and they’re very much into things quick,” Robinson said.
