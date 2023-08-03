Readers, meet your new associate editor

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of introductions to The Press’ writing staff.
Hi, I’m Jake Menez. I’m the associate editor at The Press.
If you’re not sure what that title means, you’re in good company because I’m not entirely sure either. Mostly, it seems to mean that I’m the bridge between reporter and editor with one foot in each role.
In addition to writing my own stories, I coordinate with the other writers to decide which of their stories run in our publication.
That collaborative process has been one of my favorite things about this job since starting two years ago, and it’s something I’d like to involve you, the readers, in as well.
While our team prides itself on having our ears to the ground and our thumbs on the pulse of the area, we can’t be everywhere at once.
That’s where you come in. One of my goals is to make the relationship with our readers more symbiotic – a two-way street.
If you have thoughts on a story we’ve written, letters to the editor are always encouraged. Email them to us at editor@brentwoodpress.com to make your voice part of a conversation.
If you have an idea for a story that you’d like to read about or know of something happening in your community, we’d like to hear those too! Email me directly at jake@brentwoodpress.com and we can talk about it. I’m also available by phone at 925-634-1441, ext. 138.
I’ve been a resident of East County my entire life, and have been with The Press full time since 2021. Before coming on board full time, I worked as a freelance writer for The Press while working as a supervisor for a retail chain specializing in alcohol sales.
When I’m not at work, I spend my time looking for scenic spots to hike with my dog, taking care of my horse, painting along with Bob Ross videos, or catching the latest movie in theaters with friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.