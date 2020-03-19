As the local news source for East Contra Costa County, it is our job to keep our community informed as the coronavirus continues to spread, and state and county officials take actions designed to protect the health and well-being of our community.
We are grateful to have your readership and trust. Our role is always to provide credible, accurate and confirmed information. We have moved our coronavirus coverage from behind our metered paywall, so nonsubscribers will have access to this without paying for a subscription. We want to thank all our subscribers and advertisers for making this coverage possible.
In the midst of these unprecedented times, you can access our dedicated coronavirus page at www.thepress.net/coronavirus. This is where all local and regional information related to the coronavirus is posted and updated. We also share this information across our social-media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).
Please also sign up for our daily headlines and breaking-news newsletters to be sure you stay informed as news is happening.
Sign up for our newsletters at bit.ly/thepressSignMeUp.
