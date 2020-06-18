After 21 years of delivering a free newspaper to the homes of Brentwood Oakley, Discovery Bay and surrounding areas — nearly 35,000 in total — the time has come when we must change our business model in order to continue to provide you with your weekly community news.
We are a weekly newspaper with local reporters, editors and photographers, coupled with a local production team that builds the paper along with a customer service department that answers all inquiries on a daily basis. These components are what make a newspaper tick and are needed to produce the newspaper that you all have come to love and enjoy.
I am sorry to say that, as of July 10, we will only deliver the printed newspaper to the residents who have signed-up for home delivery. We can no longer in good conscience keep delivering newspapers to all the homes in our area, especially to homes of residents who are not reading it. Not only is this bad for the environment but it is an expense we can no longer bear.
We hope you enjoy your local community newspaper’s coverage of local sports and the up-to-date accurate information about all things local. So, if you want to keep reading The Press in the comfort of your home every Friday, let us know! Sign up by Monday, July 6, so you don’t miss a week of your favorite hometown newspaper.
Thank you for your loyalty and support of community journalism and for allowing The Press family the privilege of providing your hometown news each week. Thank you again for your support!
Greg Robinson
Publisher and owner
