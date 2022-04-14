The Press has pressed ‘play’ on a new audio feature on Thepress.net in an ongoing initiative to streamline and enhance our East County news coverage for our readers.
Near the top of every story on Thepress.net, visitors will find a new “Listen to this article” option, complete with a “Play” button. When the button is pressed, the selected story will be read out loud, followed by other stories displayed on the website.
This new, permanent function is intended to provide accessible audible news coverage for our loyal followers who are visually impaired, are multitasking throughout the day, as well as those who just prefer listening to reading.
A clear, soothing voice will read the stories aloud in their entirety as they appear on both our website and the newspaper, giving news consumers yet another option with which to stay up to date on East County happenings.
Clocked In with The Press
Our podcast, Clocked In with The Press, produced locally at Altman Studios in downtown Brentwood, provides yet another engaging listening experience offered by The Press.
The triweekly program hosted by The Press staff offers a mix of in-depth news coverage along with weekly East County news and sports recaps and commentary.
The show intends to expand on our traditional print newspaper and website coverage, delving deeper into past and present East County news events and issues by adding an in-depth and personal dimension that only interviews with prominent and notable community figures can offer.
With now over 50 episodes recorded, the podcast has welcomed a host of noteworthy guests, including Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden, school superintendents Dana Eaton and Eric Volta, longtime East County high school football coach Kevin Hartwig, and comedy promoter John Fox.
Past episodes of Clocked In with The Press are available for download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Buzzsprout and other platforms.
We invite everyone to have a listen to the podcast and new audio feature, and to let us know any thoughts you might have about both.
