The Press has pressed ‘play’ on a new audio feature on Thepress.net in an ongoing initiative to streamline and enhance our East County news coverage for our readers.

Near the top of every story on Thepress.net, visitors will find a new “Listen to this article” option, complete with a “Play” button. When the button is pressed, the selected story will be read out loud, followed by other stories displayed on the website.

This new, permanent function is intended to provide accessible audible news coverage for our loyal followers who are visually impaired, are multitasking throughout the day, as well as those who just prefer listening to reading.

A clear, soothing voice will read the stories aloud in their entirety as they appear on both our website and the newspaper, giving news consumers yet another option with which to stay up to date on East County happenings.

Clocked In with The Press

Our podcast, Clocked In with The Press, produced locally at Altman Studios in downtown Brentwood, provides yet another engaging listening experience offered by The Press.

The triweekly program hosted by The Press staff offers a mix of in-depth news coverage along with weekly East County news and sports recaps and commentary.

The show intends to expand on our traditional print newspaper and website coverage, delving deeper into past and present East County news events and issues by adding an in-depth and personal dimension that only interviews with prominent and notable community figures can offer.

The Press Website: https://www.thepress.net/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6553W2ttoSp8flcw6eaGDk?si=f500e6d9dbd7400e

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/clocked-in-with-the-press/id1578022407

Podcast Website: https://clockedinwiththepress.buzzsprout.com/

This week, Battalion Chief Ross Macumber visits the show to talk with Melissa van Ruiten about fire season, being a firefighter, fire safety tips, and more!

00:00:00 – Intro

00:00:48 – About Ross

00:06:15 – What is a battalion chief?

00:08:38 – Discussing firefighter training

00:15:29 – 2021 call volume

00:21:47 – Discussing recruitment

00:25:28 – 2022 call volumes compared to 2021

00:30:13 – 2022 fire predictions

00:36:20 – Fire safety tips for property owners

00:39:02 – Evacuation tips

00:42:43 – What to put in your go bag

00:43:22 – Evacuating elderly and differently abled persons

00:47:20 – Wildfire safety during hiking

00:56:56 – ECCFPD Annexation

01:04:10 – Language barriers

01:06:40 – Pros and cons of the district annexation

01:19:42 – Challenges of merging districts

01:23:09 – Ross’ vocal chord injury

01:27:14 – General fire safety tips

01:36:22 – Most absurd and unusual calls in Ross’ career

01:45:25 – Conclusion

Like/Comment/Subscribe for more content!

Episode originally aired on March 29, 2022

With now over 50 episodes recorded, the podcast has welcomed a host of noteworthy guests, including Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden, school superintendents Dana Eaton and Eric Volta, longtime East County high school football coach Kevin Hartwig, and comedy promoter John Fox.

Past episodes of Clocked In with The Press are available for download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Buzzsprout and other platforms.

We invite everyone to have a listen to the podcast and new audio feature, and to let us know any thoughts you might have about both.

Please send questions or critiques to editor@thepress.net. If you’d like to subscribe to The Press, visit https://www.thepress.net/subscribe/

Thank you, as always, for your patronage of The Press.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription