My name is Chris Campos. I’m the new editor of The Press.
Stepping into the shoes of a newspaper’s editor can be akin to an awkward introduction of a blind date. You, the subscribers and readers of this newspaper, don’t know me and I’m still trying to wrap my arms around the whirlwind that we call East Contra Costa County.
As a grizzled (I mean that literally) veteran of another local newspaper, we had a required style for this geographic location within the Bay Area – The Delta. This simple capitalization says it all.
A short title for the sprawling river hub pumping the water of life through the heart of California. It’s a very special place. Compelling and fascinating stories spin around every slough bend and jetty. It’s my job to bring those stories to you with a dogged dedication to fairness, facts and faith in the truth.
I’m not only “old school,” I AM old. And that’s why I’m in this job. The value of my experience. I’m here to ensure that our reporting staff keeps digging until we’ve exhausted the well of facts without fear or favor.
I’m here to make sure that your stories are told with accuracy, empathy and care.
Community newspapers, now an endangered institution, are like our beloved rivers. They serve as conduits of ideas and the eyes and ears for public discourse.
I’m thankful for the opportunity to sit in this editor’s chair and mind the store. Let me know how we’re doing.
