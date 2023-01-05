“What were you thinking?”
Editors get this question a lot. Whenever something controversial or touchy gets in the newspaper or on our website, readers want to know why or how.
Most of the time, we were thinking. And usually, a hot issue gets thought about a lot and debated in our newsroom.
Recently, The Press published a letter to the editor by Juan Perez of Brentwood. He wrote to us about a recent shooting incident and asked why the police hadn’t identified the Race or descriptions of the suspects.
Perez chose to take a stroll into the minefield of Race. The resulting explosions that followed in his wake are visible on our Opinion page by the several outraged readers who wrote back to us.
As a general rule, we don’t promote or publish hate speech or racial comments in our newspaper.
But our job is not to turn a blind eye to it, either. A community newspaper is obligated to tackle and air out raw issues that divide us. Sometimes, that hurts. We know that and appreciate the impact of hurtful words.
But the issue of Race has been dividing us since the first slave ship landed on our shores. It’s still there among us every day in every one of our cities.
Your newspaper’s job is to serve as a mirror of your community, good and bad. Sometimes, that experience can be uncomfortable but we don’t think it’s irresponsible to promote a debate. A civil one.
That’s what we were thinking. We wanted to know what you were thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.