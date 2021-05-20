We’re proud of the collaborative work community health organizations have done to protect our community, and we’d love to see more of it. And we’re proud that our readers and thousands of other Delta residents have shown so much enthusiasm and willingness to get this vaccine.
As California continues to open up and more vaccinations are available to all, it’s more important than ever to be health conscious.
We know vaccine skepticism has been rampant in the last few months. We also know there’s no basis in reality to concerns about the safety of this vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been tested on tens of thousands of people, and has already been taken by over 65 million Americans.
The vaccines are FDA approved and it’s rare that people have any adverse or allergic reactions to it (and vaccination clinics will keep you there for at least 15 minutes after you’re vaccinated just in case you do show a reaction). Vaccines in general rarely have negative long-term effects.
And the benefits of receiving the vaccine are truly tremendous. The Mayo Clinic reports that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a 95% and 94.1% efficacy rate, respectively. The vaccine will not only protect you from getting the virus, but can help protect you from spreading it to your community.
Even if you do contract COVID after getting the vaccine, the shot significantly reduces your chances of having a case severe enough that you are hospitalized or die from the virus. The more people in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and Antioch who are resistant to this virus, the stronger we are as a whole.
But we also understand that the issue here isn’t just people’s resistance to getting vaccinated — it’s people’s access to getting vaccinated.
It’s not ideal, but it’s the system we’re working with right now. When it comes to state vaccination campaigns, California is doing quite well compared to most states, especially in our region — just over 60% of our population has received vaccinations.
For now, make sure you’re signed up on the state’s vaccine portal at myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. There are a number of walk-in vaccination clinics available to the public.
More than a year into this pandemic, we can all agree we want to make it to a new normal, a world in which we all feel free of the dread and fear of illness or death due to COVID-19. Vaccination gets us all one step closer to that world.
