Thank you to our many readers who have already told us how they want their paper delivered and to the numerous donors who have reached out to show their support.
After 21 years of delivering The Press free to all the homes in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay, the time has come to re-evaluate and change-up our business model. Due to many factors in the economic landscape, newspapers have taken a major hit in the last couple of years. Newspapers have faced increases in paper cost, growing labor costs and the fact that we carry these handheld computers with us all day long – news in your pocket at the push of a button. The recent downturn in the economy, followed closely with the Covid-19 outbreak, with no end in sight, many of our business partners are either still closed or only working at a quarter to half of their capacity and they no longer have the advertising dollars for marketing like they used to.
We can no longer continue to print and deliver over 35,000 newspapers every Friday to folks who may not want them. Help us go green and let us know if you would like the printed newspaper delivered to your home. To keep it coming you must sign up by this Monday, July 6 at 3 p.m. to guarantee delivery for Friday, July 10.
We hope you enjoy reading the paper as much as we enjoy putting it together. If so, please help by supporting community journalism and become an annual subscriber. By becoming an annual home delivery subscriber, for only $39 a year - you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant, along with being able to put your newspaper on vacation hold and request redelivery if necessary – all for a fraction of the cost of a cup of coffee.
We are committed to continuously putting out the news of our wonderful communities in a timely and accurate way, every week in both print and digital.
If you prefer to read your news digitally please download our brand new app “The Press” or log onto your hometown website www.thepress.net and become a digital subscriber to also support community journalism!
Let us know how you want your news delivered to you. You can fill out the form on page 2 or go to https://www.thepress.net/subscribe/
Thank you for your continued support and keep reading!
God bless and stay healthy…
