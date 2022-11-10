Got a wish list for Santa? Tell us your top wishes for Christmas 2022, and we will deliver all of your wishes to the North Pole. Send your wishes along with a selfie or video of your family asking Santa for your wishes via email to editor@brentwoodpress.com. Tell us your name and town of residence, and look for your wishes at thepress.net. All ages are invited to join the wish list.

