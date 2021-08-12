For more than a year, I have been a member of the Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority (DCA) Stakeholder Engagement Committee (SEC).
The DCA is a joint powers agency charged with design and construction of the proposed Delta Conveyance Project (DCP), which will be controlled and operated by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). Basically DWR is not equipped to manage design and construction, so the DCA is responsible to DWR for the design and construction. The DCP is the state’s latest effort to build a mechanism to convey fresh water from the northern reaches of the Delta to the Bethany Reservoir, where it will start its journey south. The water will be used to irrigate crops of the Central Valley and provide water for consumers, farmers and businesses all the way to the state’s southern border.
The project was previously known as WaterFix or the Twin Tunnels Project. In April 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom scaled back WaterFix to a single-tunnel project. WaterFix ended and was replaced with the DCP.
Likely in response to stiff resistance from Delta communities during the WaterFix project, the DCA established the SEC to gain insight and input during the project design phase from a broad range of constituents with an interest in the Delta. The SEC has been successful in encouraging several changes to the current proposed designs to the benefit of the Delta and its residents.
As a homeowner on Bethel Island for over 20 years and a retired engineer, I decided that if DWR is going to control a $15 billion infrastructure project in the estuary that is my backyard, I want to help make sure they destroy as little as possible of what I love about the Delta. At the same time, I want to encourage as many local benefits as we can get.
I plan to write a series of articles to convey information to my neighbors and friends about what I have learned as part of the SEC. This first article describes the first of two design changes that I believe should be made. These changes are important to the residents, landowners, fish and farmers of the southern and western Delta.
Residents of Discovery Bay have been concerned with water quality as well as summertime algae issues. As I look at the design of Discovery Bay, I am surprised at how little effort appears to have been made to assure better water flow through the development. I have talked with Delta experts, people of influence, who say that the development should never have been permitted and is “destined to deteriorate” from a water quality perspective. As an engineer, I’ve been considering solutions that might alleviate that problem. While there are likely engineering that could improve the situation, simply getting better water around the development will help.
One of the designs being considered for the DCP includes a new southern forebay added next to the Clifton Forebay. The new forebay design has an overflow into Italian Slough which could be a new source of clean water to the South Delta which could help improve water quality there.
I believe the current design should be improved to make it easy to augment the South Delta with fresh water from the new tunnels if they ever get built. I have also learned that the ability to add fresh water to the Delta was an integral part of the design of the original Peripheral Canal back in the 1970s. That 50-year-old design seems to have paid more attention to, and had more benefits for, Delta water quality than the current designs!
I raised this point during one of our SEC meetings in April. Since that time, I have been persistent in encouraging the DCA to include ways for any new design to deliver water quality benefits to the South Delta. We have also learned that this capability could also be important in mitigating the effects of any salt intrusion scenarios. More on that next time.
