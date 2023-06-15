Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Gal w Type

During the 1979 San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade, a group of women marched with a sign declaring “A day without Lesbians is like a day without sunshine.” And I couldn’t agree more.

I am a lesbian, and I’m proud to say that. But it hasn’t always been that way. I’m what you might call a “late-blooming” lesbian, as I officially came out when I was 26, previously being a closeted bisexual. I was always so scared of coming out, because I didn’t know how people would take it. Would my family still love me? Would I be a pariah? Will I be considered a creep just like conservative news outlets push? And while those were/are valid concerns, the thing really holding me back was myself.

I was scared it would be too late to come out fully, fearful of all that I had missed, the culture I had lost, the history I felt detached from, and the scary anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are constantly being passed in this country.

