During the 1979 San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade, a group of women marched with a sign declaring “A day without Lesbians is like a day without sunshine.” And I couldn’t agree more.
I am a lesbian, and I’m proud to say that. But it hasn’t always been that way. I’m what you might call a “late-blooming” lesbian, as I officially came out when I was 26, previously being a closeted bisexual. I was always so scared of coming out, because I didn’t know how people would take it. Would my family still love me? Would I be a pariah? Will I be considered a creep just like conservative news outlets push? And while those were/are valid concerns, the thing really holding me back was myself.
I was scared it would be too late to come out fully, fearful of all that I had missed, the culture I had lost, the history I felt detached from, and the scary anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are constantly being passed in this country.
I realized that despite all those things, I would come out over and over again. Because being my authentic self is more important. And truthfully, I feel like the most “myself” I’ve ever been. The pressure to be something I’m not is gone.
I had heard the word ‘gay’ in passing from the Fox News anchors on my parents’ TV and on Rush Limbaugh’s horrific radio show. May he rest in Hell. But I had no real concept of what it was, except that it was a bad thing.
And I didn’t know gay people even existed until I was 11 – until my peers thought I was one. A few of my middle school bullies tied a rainbow bandana to my backpack with words like “f****t” and “d**e” written in sharpie. They had followed me to my after school pick-up spot, calling me a “d**e” and a ugly, fat lesbian, and would push me into some bushes. They quickly got away on their skateboards when they saw my dad pull up in his car. It felt like the lamest and most homophobic coming-of-age scenario.
I told my parents what happened and begged them not to call the school. I was scared the bullying would get worse. I also asked them what a lesbian was, and they didn’t really give me an answer. They just told me not to worry about it, because there’s no way I would be one. So I did what any child of the internet would. I Googled the word “lesbian” on the family computer.
I don’t remember much of what I read, except for some crude definition along the lines of “the sexual orientation of a female liking another female.”
I do remember my ears ringing and a tightness in my chest. The child I was before that day was gone, and this new terrified person had taken her place. I suddenly felt too adult and grown-up. And all these feelings were too much for an 11-year-old to cope with, but something told me I would have to. And so much of my youth and early adulthood would be spent locking these feelings away, sanitizing myself and conforming.
During the height of the quarantine portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, I had a lot of time to reflect and confront all of these feelings. I realized that no amount of hiding or running from myself would change who I am. I no longer wanted to live a life for others and wanted to live for myself. I wanted to be free.
In October of 2020, I looked in the mirror and said, “I am a lesbian.” I think I cried more that day than I ever had in my entire life.
But after the tears, I suddenly felt lighter. Nearly 15 years of anxiety and the need to be “normal” had worn me down in ways I hadn’t realized. It was scary, and I didn’t tell anyone for a long time. But I would do it again and again.
It’s never too late to come out, and you should do it in your own time as long as it’s safe. It’s worth it. Even in adversity and uncertainty, being proud of who you are is priceless.
Social media manager and a staff writer at The Press
