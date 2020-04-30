Editor: An open letter to Mr. Tim Ogden, Brentwood city manager:
I am writing you to please put the “Emergency Response for All” initiative on the 2020 November ballot. If not, then rewrite your own initiative that will help an ongoing public safety emergency.
I have a business in Brentwood, employees, family and customers who are not covered by adequate fire and medical services. One of the top priorities of government is to protect its citizens. This is a known public safety emergency in Brentwood and East County.
The way the money is spent throughout Brentwood emergency services is up to you and your councilmembers to decide and manage. By doing this you would be leading the way as the largest percent user of these services. I believe once Brentwood sets the example Oakley and the county will follow.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, East County Voters for Equal Protection (ECV) has been temporarily slowed down. I believe once this passes, they will resume their activities. The amount of support for ECV from the citizens of Brentwood is phenomenal.
This is a great opportunity for you and your council to gain some great public appreciation by addressing/ leading in fixing the largest problem Brentwood and East County face today.
Thank you for your help on this important issue.
Rob Broocker
Discovery Bay
