Editor: This is a critical election. I’d like to take a moment to make a plea to all of your readers who may be undecided or who may be planning to vote for Trump in this election cycle. While I know there are those among us who have fiscally conservative views or preferences for a small government, I’m asking you to think about this election differently. This election is fundamentally different than anything we’ve experienced before, and I’d like to encourage everyone to vote for Joe Biden. While Joe Biden may not have been my first choice, I do believe that his empathy and experience will be helpful as we move to bring our citizens together after this difficult time we’ve been through.
There is so much on the line in this election — how we move forward in the pandemic and how (hopefully) to administer a brand new vaccine; the Affordable Care Act (I’ve needed to use the state exchanges since I lost my job, and I know there are those among us who have also been saved by the ACA when they’ve hit hard times); and quite frankly, the future of our great democratic experiment. I can say honestly that I am terrified of the direction that our country will take if Trump is empowered for four more years. Our planet, our health, our economy, and our communities need someone who is interested in solutions and cares about all Americans, not just those that support him.
Amy DiChristina
Brentwood
