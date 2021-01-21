Editor: Thanks for the attempt to provide two perspectives of the insurrection that happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6. You led with Taylor Stromgren’s account, which sounded like he had a lovely time with a bunch of like-minded people that thought pressuring our representatives to overthrow an election would be great. “A handful of people got out of control” . . . Yes, five people died, including Officer Sicknick, and dozens of other officers were hurt. He tells us that the day wasn’t accurately portrayed by the media. It is possible that Mr. Stromgren didn’t see everything, like a gallows that was constructed, or a policeman getting dragged down steps and pummeled with bats and fists and the American Flag. I know what I saw from video shot from the media and also from the rioters themselves. Does Mr. Stromgren ask me to disbelieve my own eyes?
Mr. Stromgren says, “It’s now the establishment versus the people, and it’s kind of cool that we are now all one.” Who is the establishment, and who are the people? I like to think I am the people. I voted for Joe Biden. He got more votes, and he won 306 electoral votes — same as Trump in 2016. Now I see a mob of violent insurrectionists try to overturn the results. More than 60 judges ruled there was no evidence of fraud. Trump’s Attorney General also announced the election was fair. I wish we were unified, that we respected election results, and that there wasn’t an insurrection at the Capitol. Those five people would still be alive. But that isn’t the truth.
Kevin Allen
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.