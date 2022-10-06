Editor: Coming up soon, Knightsen residents will be asked to vote on a ballot Measure “R”. This measure has to do with the Knightsen Community Services District (CSD). It is important for you to be aware of what your elected officials are trying to do with Knightsen’s future. The Board of the Knightsen Town CSD wants to dissolve itself completely. The ballot measure has many inconsistencies, such as stating it does nothing. That is a lie.
The Knightsen Town CSD has provided many positive things such as pumping for water runoff, provided proposed plans for drainage, and worked with other agencies on solutions for drainage.
Most importantly, the Knightsen Town CSD could take on future public works responsibilities such as parks, lighting, etc. By rescinding its tax (there is no tax today), it eliminates Knightsen’s future options. Don’t be fooled. Please vote ‘no’ on Measure R and keep Knightsen’s options open for the future.
