Editor: Now that the election and the holidays are over, I would like to respond to Bill Sumner’s letter in The Press on Nov. 27. I found this article poor and distasteful reading. Just wondering what kind of a person, neighbor or husband or father you are to be such a nasty person. The only thing in your letter that was right is that Joe Biden is not a great choice for president. Nancy Pelosi and Cortez and those three will run the county like The Squad. President Bone Spurs, as one name you called Trump, said his democratic governor of Oregon and the mayor of Portland should be in jail for defunding the police department and letting thugs destroy the town. I watched a white girl spit in the face of a police officer. What would you do if she did it to you? I bet you wouldn’t turn your face and go the other way. I hope you don’t clap your hands while they burn our flag. Was Obama a draft-dodger? Oh, no one talks about him or Clinton!
I am not a graduate of Yale or Harvard, but I am not the village idiot either.
Barbara Byer
Byron
