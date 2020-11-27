Editor: I just received the Brentwood Press publication and was pleased to read a letter to the editor from Mayor Bob Taylor. Mayor Bob graciously thanked the citizens of Brentwood for allowing him to represent them for the past 16 years.
Well, Mayor Bob, you really got it wrong this time! Both yourself and your ever-gracious wife, First Lady Pam Taylor, are the ones who are most deserving of sincere appreciation and thanks from the citizens of Brentwood. You have both given unselfishly of your time to work for the betterment of the city and its citizens. Although I admit that I often found myself questioning your choice of sport coats and hats — you used them to help make your mark — you have always been there, willing to make those “guest appearances” in your turkey suit for the holidays; beating the pavement, soliciting donations for turkeys for the Brentwood Community Chest among many causes you helped to successfully promote. This was ALL for the greater good of the citizens and the city.
As with any public official, especially one willing to serve for 16 years as mayor, there were always votes, decisions and issues that may have been questioned, but NEVER could anyone question your dedication to doing what you felt was in the best interest of the city and citizens of Brentwood.
Thank you Mayor Bob for your efforts, fortitude and positive attitude in moving Brentwood forward for the past two decades. Be very proud of your accomplishments, and take your lovely bride out for a nice dinner — you’ve both earned it!
Kevin & Gloria King
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.