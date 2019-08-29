Editor: Trump’s school of conmen and grifters teaches three basic rules to sell snake oil. One: Lie, and keep lying until the idiots believe you. Two: Pick one thing about what you are selling that sounds good, and keep repeating it to the mark. Three: Never admit you are up to something behind the backs of your audience.
Ron Nunn and the olive oil king did very well in that school. They are following the rules of The Donald very well. They have chosen to use traffic mitigation on American Avenue as their top selling point. They are bragging all over how they will continue American around back to Balfour, thereby mitigating the daily traffic scramble at the two schools. Then, they proudly point to the fact they are willing to widen Balfour to four lanes all the way to Deer Valley Road.
Here’s what they are not telling the public: The traffic issue on American is caused by school traffic, about 45 minutes in the morning and the same in the afternoon, five days a week, only when school is in session. A four-lane Balfour, with all the traffic from their housing development dumping onto a narrow, winding, Deer Valley Road, a two-lane road they do not plan to improve. That is going to be a dangerous nightmare.
And finally, there are currently around 5,000 homes pre-approved for Brentwood, all within the voter-passed ULL. How about we let that build-out be completed before we even consider adding their proposed blight to the west side of Brentwood?
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.